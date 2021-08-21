A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $32,176.76 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.18 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

