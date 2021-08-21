Aave Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $344.77 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $400.43 or 0.00814301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.19 billion and approximately $344.77 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048268 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00102036 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,962,679 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

