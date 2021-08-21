AAX Token (AAB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,094.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, AAX Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $39,094.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00828286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

