ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in July

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,239.0 days.
Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.75.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
