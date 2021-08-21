ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAVMY. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

