Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Shares Down 6.7%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) shares were down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.