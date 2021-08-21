Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 1,015,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,320.0 days.

Shares of ACRFF opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18. Accor has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

