Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.35.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

