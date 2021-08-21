AdEx Network Market Capitalization Reaches $71.45 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $71.45 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00817453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00104727 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,736,910 coins and its circulating supply is 126,294,433 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

