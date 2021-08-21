Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 1,498,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,156. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

