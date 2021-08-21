Aditus (ADI) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $114,322.81 and $128,825.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

