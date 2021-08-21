Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 37,128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $105,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

