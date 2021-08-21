Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $61.84 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $546.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

