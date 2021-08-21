Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1,137.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $82,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,819,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,097.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $151.12 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $152.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.75.

