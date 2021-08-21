Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,318 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

