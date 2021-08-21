Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $21.58 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

