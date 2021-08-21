Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of CDW opened at $195.77 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $199.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

