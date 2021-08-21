Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $122.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

