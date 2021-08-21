Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 731 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56. The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

