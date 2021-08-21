Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 4,819 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.86. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.