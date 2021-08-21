Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

NYSE VEEV opened at $320.72 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

