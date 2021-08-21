Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.