Aegis Cuts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $9.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its target price cut by Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Get MediWound alerts:

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.