Aegis Cuts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $9.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its target price cut by Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
