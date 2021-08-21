Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

AGLE stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.