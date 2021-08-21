Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $540,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 779,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,988. The stock has a market cap of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

