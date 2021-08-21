Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 383,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,422. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.49.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

