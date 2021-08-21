Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

AGPYY stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.54.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

