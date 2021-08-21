Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s previous close.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.51.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,995. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

