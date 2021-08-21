Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Increased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $497,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $170.74. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

