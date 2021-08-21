agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $41.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

AGL stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.