Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating Buys 800 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilysys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.