Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating Buys 800 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.