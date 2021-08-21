Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $129,388,961.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

ABNB stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.