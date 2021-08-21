AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$54.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.40.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.90. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

