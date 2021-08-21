Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €113.82 ($133.91). Airbus shares last traded at €113.62 ($133.67), with a volume of 904,719 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.00 ($152.94).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.28.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

