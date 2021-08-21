Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.00

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 31794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJINY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

