Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $79.50. 259,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

