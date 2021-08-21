Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $188,124.13 and approximately $33.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

