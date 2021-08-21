Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

