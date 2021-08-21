All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.