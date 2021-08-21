ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 810,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALE opened at $70.78 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

