Alliance Global Partners Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $12.75

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.25 to $12.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. Research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

