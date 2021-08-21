Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,898 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,113,000 after purchasing an additional 143,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94.

