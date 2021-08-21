Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 139.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000.

GNR stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68.

