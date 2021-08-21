Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.09 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 415,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $30,165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $24,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

