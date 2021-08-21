Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.43 Million Position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCBP opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $344.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

