Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

