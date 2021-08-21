Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.84 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

