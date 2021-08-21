Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $561.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

