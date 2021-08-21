Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 715.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

