Allworth Financial LP Buys 71,927 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.